Amazon’s PDP + PowerA console accessory sale starts at $10

Today we’ve found a variety of PDP and PowerA game console accessories up to 25% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the PowerA DualShock Charging Station for PlayStation 4 for $14.27 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. This handy accessory allows you to easily charge up to two DualShock 4 controllers at the same time. I use a similar unit and love that I never have to worry about running out of battery. A bundled AC adapter ensures this officially licensed charger will have you up and running in no time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More on accessories on sale:

If you only use one controller, perhaps it’d be better to grab Monoprice’s MicroUSB Cable at $6. It’s 10-feet long, ensuring you can remain comfortably seated and continue playing while it’s being topped off. A molded polycarbonate connector head is said to be very durable and ready to withstand daily wear and tear.

Speaking of PlayStation, did you see that Sony unveiled its PS5 game box design? In many regards, it mimics what we’ve seen for years, but some changes along the top are bound to make new titles stand out from the rest. Read our coverage to see a photo and learn more.

PowerA DualShock Charging Station features:

Charge up to 2 DualShock 4 controllers simultaneously

Never worry about running out of battery

Charges your controllers through an AC adapter

Officially licensed product

Matches your PlayStation 4 system and DualShock 4 controllers

