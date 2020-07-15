Elgato’s compact Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock strikes $100 at Amazon (Save $45)

- Jul. 15th 2020 5:03 pm ET

$100
0

Amazon is offering the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $99.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and among some of the best 2020 pricing we’ve tracked. This compact hub sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity that delivers throughput of up to 40Gb/s. Ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1, and Gigabit Ethernet. It’s able to power two 4K displays at 60Hz, making it a solid option for boosting productivity. Everything is pulled off using a single built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable, leaving other ports on your MacBook open for business. Check out our hands-on review to learn more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Speaking of hubs, we just covered two new Plugable USB-C docking stations. As with Elgato, you can run two 4K monitors. Both options feature a plethora of I/O, truly taking things to the next level. Read all about them in our coverage from earlier today.

And that’s not all. Yesterday OWC unveiled its own Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. In many regards it mimics the Elgato offering above, but instead of four ports, owners will get five. OWC touts that this offering is bus-powered, ensuring it won’t need an external power source to get you up and running.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

  • Thunderbolt 3: Enjoy 40 Gb/s throughput for maximum performance across all ports
  • HDMI and Displayport: drive dual displays upto 4K resolution at 60 Hz each
  • USB 3. 1 Gen 1: Benefit from high-performance support for SSDs, Super Drive and more
  • Gigabit Ethernet: Capitalize on increased network performance
  • Built-in Thunderbolt 3 cable: Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Windows notebook at once

