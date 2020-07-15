Plugable is now expanding its selection of desktop docking stations with a pair of offerings capable of driving two displays at up to 4K resolutions. Each of the new options sport space-saving designs and turn a USB-C or USB 3.0 port into a collection of I/O. Head below for all the details, including how you can score launch discounts on both of the new Plugable USB-C docks.

Plugable releases two new USB-C docking stations

Earlier this year, Plugable unveiled a collection of flat USB-C adapters with affordable price tags, and now the brand is back for two new releases. While both of the offerings are more capable desktop upgrades, they retain the budget-focused pricing you’d expect from Plugable.

Leading the way with the new releases is a dual display 4K dock from Plugable. This offering comes packed with I/O, expanding a single USB-C or 3.0 port on your PC into six USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, audio, and more. There are also two pairs of two DisplayPort outputs, allowing you to connect up to two 4K monitors. There’s a 60Hz refresh rate limit, so you’re unfortunately not looking at the same gaming-ready low latency you can achieve with Thunderbolt 3.

For those who don’t need to rely on 4K, Plugable also has a more affordable version of its USB-C hub that forgoes the higher-end resolution. There are still six USB-A ports onboard, but instead of a more rich selection of display connectivity, here there are only two HDMI slots. It can still drive two monitors at the same time, but you’re looking at 1080p performance at 60Hz. That’s on top of Gigabit Ethernet and audio input.

Both Plugable USB-C docks feature vertical designs that won’t hog all of the space on your desk. They’re powered by an included AC adapter, and the included cables allow you to plug-in using either USB-C or USB 3.0, depending on what your machine is equipped with.

Now available at Amazon

Both of Plugable’s new docking stations are available for purchase at Amazon. As we’ve seen from the brand in the past, each of the new offerings is also receiving launch discounts at the retailer. The standard USB-C dock is currently down to $89 from its $99 list price, while the 4K version drops by $20 to $119.

9to5Toys’ Take

Plugable’s latest releases don’t disappoint, with two affordable offerings that will give PC users a way to cut some clutter from their setups. The sub-$100 starting price offers solid value compared to what you’ll find out there from other well-established brands in the space.

