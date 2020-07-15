Popular Bandana Bibs are just $14 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $21)

Upsimples Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the 10-Pack of Bandana Bibs for $13.71 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $21, that’s the lowest price in over a year. These bibs come in an array of patterns and are unisex, which means any baby can style them. They’re also very absorbent and have three size adjustments to grow with your baby. If you have a shower or needing a gift idea, these would also be a perfect idea. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more details about these bibs.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Nuby Ice Gel Teethers that are priced at $3.74. These teethers come on a convenient ring for carrying and have an easy grip design. With over 12,000 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off clearance items and up to 50% off sitewide.

Upsimples Bandana Bibs feature:

Never a wet clothing on your drooling baby, save your washing work with your little drooler’s clothes.

Hypoallergenic and Absorbent Drool Bibs that Protect Your Baby from Drool Rash

3 Size Adjustable Bandana Bib Fit for 3-24 Month Babies

With 2 sets of easy fasten adjustable nickle-free snaps, do no harm to baby’s sensitive skin, allows you to adjust the bib

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!