GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off sitewide

GAP is updating your wardrobe for warm weather with an extra 40% off all sale styles with promo code MORESALE at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off sitewide. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Summer is a perfect time to upgrade your essentials. For men, the 10-inch Vintage Shorts will be a go-to in your closet. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale they’re marked down from just $12. They’re available in a wide variety of color options and have a classic length that can be worn for years. With over 460 reviews from GAP customers, these shorts are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 10-inch Vintage Shorts $12 (Orig. $45)
- Vintage Soft Curved Hem T-Shirt $9 (Orig. $25)
- 12-inch Linen Shorts $24 (Orig. $50)
- BetterMade Slim Jeans $54 (Orig. $118)
- Lived-In Stretch Poplin Shirt $15 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Soft Wear Denim Jacket $42 (Orig. $80)
- Squareneck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $43 (Orig. $90)
- Boatneck Sweater $24 (Orig. $50)
- Utility Jacket $43 (Orig. $90)
- Breathe Tie-Back Tank Top $12 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Columbia’s Black Friday in July Deals that’s offering prices from $11.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!