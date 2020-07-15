GAP takes extra 40% off all sale items + up to 50% off sitewide

GAP is updating your wardrobe for warm weather with an extra 40% off all sale styles with promo code MORESALE at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off sitewide. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Summer is a perfect time to upgrade your essentials. For men, the 10-inch Vintage Shorts will be a go-to in your closet. Originally priced at $45, however during the sale they’re marked down from just $12. They’re available in a wide variety of color options and have a classic length that can be worn for years. With over 460 reviews from GAP customers, these shorts are rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Columbia’s Black Friday in July Deals that’s offering prices from $11.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!