Ratchet up gaming with BenQ’s 27-inch 144Hz 1080p Monitor at $270 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering the BenQ Zowie 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor (XL2731) for $269.99 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this display, you’ll be ready to enjoy smooth 144Hz refresh rates. Response times are a mere 1-millisecond, helping eliminate annoyances like ghosting and lag. The included stand sports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for something more affordable? We’ve got you covered with yesterday’s discovery of the Samsung 23.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor at $120. Owners will find an 1800R curvature that aims to provide a more immersive viewing experience. Support for AMD FreeSync delivers minimized input latency and reduced image tearing.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Thunderbolt hub, check out our fresh coverage of the new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. It doesn’t require an external power source and offers up two HDMI inputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual USB ports. Read all about it right here.

BenQ Zowie 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Lightning-fast 144 Hz high refresh rate performance for a smooth gaming experience.

1ms response time (GTG) TO eliminate ghosting and lag, providing the optimal gaming experience.

Exclusive color vibrancy and Black equalizer technology to enhance visual clarity and customize color settings, giving players the advantage on the battlefield.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!