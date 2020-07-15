Ratchet up gaming with BenQ’s 27-inch 144Hz 1080p Monitor at $270 (Reg. $329)

Amazon is offering the BenQ Zowie 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor (XL2731) for $269.99 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this display, you’ll be ready to enjoy smooth 144Hz refresh rates. Response times are a mere 1-millisecond, helping eliminate annoyances like ghosting and lag. The included stand sports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Connectivity options include DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Looking for something more affordable? We’ve got you covered with yesterday’s discovery of the Samsung 23.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor at $120. Owners will find an 1800R curvature that aims to provide a more immersive viewing experience. Support for AMD FreeSync delivers minimized input latency and reduced image tearing.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Thunderbolt hub, check out our fresh coverage of the new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock. It doesn’t require an external power source and offers up two HDMI inputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual USB ports. Read all about it right here.
BenQ Zowie 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:
- Lightning-fast 144 Hz high refresh rate performance for a smooth gaming experience.
- 1ms response time (GTG) TO eliminate ghosting and lag, providing the optimal gaming experience.
- Exclusive color vibrancy and Black equalizer technology to enhance visual clarity and customize color settings, giving players the advantage on the battlefield.
