Samsung’s 23.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor hits near-low $120 price at Amazon

- Jul. 14th 2020 3:17 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung 23.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $0.03 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This sleek display sports an 1800R curvature that aims to provide a more immersive viewing experience. Surrounding the display is a black metallic finish that blends well with its overall design. AMD FreeSync is onboard, offering up minimized input latency and reduced image tearing during gaming. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering the fact that your new display is VESA-ready, why not uplift it with North Bayou Gas Spring Monitor Arm? It’s currently $30, meaning that today’s savings leave you with enough to nab one for your setup. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by roughly 3,800 Amazon shoppers.

And incase the lead deal isn’t the one for you, be sure to take a moment and swing by yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find BenQ’s 27-inch 144Hz USB-C Monitor at $400, which works out to 33% in savings. And if that’s too costly, we’ve got more in there that are priced from $105.

Samsung 23.5-inch Curved 1080p Monitor features:

  • 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience
  • A stylish design featuring a Black body metallic finish and sleek curves
  • 4 (GTG) ms response time. Product Dimensions Without Stand-21.56 x 12.84 x 3.24 inches

