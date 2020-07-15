Score a 4-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs for $2.50 each at Amazon

Hykolity (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $10.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s pricing is the best available. These bulbs are a 5000K daylight balance in color and offer 800-lumens. There’s a built-in light sensor that automatically turns on the bulb when it gets dark and off once the sun comes up, which ensures that your porches are never dim. I picked up a few similar bulbs for my new house and absolutely love that I can leave the switch on and have them turn on/off automatically, without having to pay the high price of installing smart lights. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of the 5000K color temperature, AmazonBasics has a 2-pack of 2700K Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.50 Prime shipped. Offering the same on at night/off during the day feature, these bulbs are quite similar to today’s lead deal but offer a lower value since you’re getting two for $9.50 instead of four for $10.50.

Should you want to go the smart route, TP-Link’s budget-focused bulb is on sale for $20 Prime shipped right now. That’s 33% off its regular rate, and you’ll get RGB coloring here alongside Alexa and Assistant voice control. Plus, the scheduling feature allows you to mimic the on at night/off in the morning feature that today’s lead deal packs.

Hykolity Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Hykolity dusk till dawn outdoor light bulbs are equipped with a built in light sensor that turns your light bulbs on automatically when the sun goes down and turns the light off when the sun rises.

“9W 800LM” means a high light efficacy of 88LM/W, 60W equivalent to a incandescent/ halogen light bulb. Estimated yearly energy cost: $1.08 (based on 3 hrs/day, 11 cents/kWh, cost depends on rates and use).

Hykolity UL certified(E496613) outdoor A19 led bulb features high quality LED chips and have a longer lifetime up to 15,000 hours than halogen/incandescent/fluorescent bulbs. Instant on, no warming up needed.

