Score a 4-pack of dusk to dawn LED bulbs for $2.50 each at Amazon

- Jul. 15th 2020 11:45 am ET

Get this deal
$15 $10.50
0

Hykolity (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $10.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s pricing is the best available. These bulbs are a 5000K daylight balance in color and offer 800-lumens. There’s a built-in light sensor that automatically turns on the bulb when it gets dark and off once the sun comes up, which ensures that your porches are never dim. I picked up a few similar bulbs for my new house and absolutely love that I can leave the switch on and have them turn on/off automatically, without having to pay the high price of installing smart lights. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of the 5000K color temperature, AmazonBasics has a 2-pack of 2700K Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.50 Prime shipped. Offering the same on at night/off during the day feature, these bulbs are quite similar to today’s lead deal but offer a lower value since you’re getting two for $9.50 instead of four for $10.50.

Should you want to go the smart route, TP-Link’s budget-focused bulb is on sale for $20 Prime shipped right now. That’s 33% off its regular rate, and you’ll get RGB coloring here alongside Alexa and Assistant voice control. Plus, the scheduling feature allows you to mimic the on at night/off in the morning feature that today’s lead deal packs.

Hykolity Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

  • Hykolity dusk till dawn outdoor light bulbs are equipped with a built in light sensor that turns your light bulbs on automatically when the sun goes down and turns the light off when the sun rises.
  • “9W 800LM” means a high light efficacy of 88LM/W, 60W equivalent to a incandescent/ halogen light bulb. Estimated yearly energy cost: $1.08 (based on 3 hrs/day, 11 cents/kWh, cost depends on rates and use).
  • Hykolity UL certified(E496613) outdoor A19 led bulb features high quality LED chips and have a longer lifetime up to 15,000 hours than halogen/incandescent/fluorescent bulbs. Instant on, no warming up needed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$15 $10.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Hykolity

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide