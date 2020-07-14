TP-Link’s affordable Smart LED Light Bulb is down to $20 (33% off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa KL130 Smart Multicolor LED Light Bulb for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a comparison, it typically sells for $30 and today’s deal is the first price drop we’ve seen this year at Amazon. Notable features here include compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa. You’ll receive a multi-colored LED bulb, which functions without a hub, and allows users to illuminate their space with various hues. Full app control also makes it easy to change up settings if your voice assistant isn’t handy. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not ready to go the smart bulb route? Consider going with Century’s best-selling 24-hour mechanical timer for $9. It’s an easy way to automate your lights throughout the house. Of course, this is a lower-tech alternative in comparison to the lead deal above, but it will still get the job done. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon customers.

While we’re talking smart home accessories today, don’t miss this offer on two Google Home Minis from $35. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and one of the best 2-pack offers we’ve seen in 2020. Today’s offer is a great way to outfit your home with Mini speakers, easily expanding any Assistant-focused setup. Simply call out “Hey Google…” and you’ll have access to all of your favorite smart home accessories, news, and more.

TP-Link Kasa Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:

Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session

No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

Control from anywhere: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the free Kasa smart app (iOS, Android); Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips

