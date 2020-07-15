Upgrade your MacBook’s webcam with this Moment lens set at $62 (Save 20%)

Moment is currently offering its Webcam Set for $61.98 shipped. Down from the usual $78 price tag, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. If you’ve been relying on your laptop’s built-in webcam for Zoom calls and the like over the past few months of working from home, Moment’s Webcam Set will offer some improvements. Adding this accessory into the mix brings the brand’s 18mm lens to your setup for a wider field of view, with a mount that just clips right to the top of your screen. Moment’s photography accessories are highly-rated overall. Head below for more.

Just last week, GoPro announced that you can use a variety of its action cameras as webcams. So if you’re looking to repurpose your existing rugged camera, picking up GoPro’s official Magnetic Swivel Clip is a great way to complete the package and upgrade your workstation for $22.

Speaking of webcams, those looking to score a new USB model instead of just upgrading an existing one will want to check out this option from Wansviews. As part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, we took a hands-on look at the $30 device and found it to pack plenty of value for the price.

Moment Webcam Set features:

Forget a stand-alone webcam, just mount our best-selling wide lens to your laptop and get a wider image for your office setup. This set includes one our bestselling Wide Lens, perfect for capturing more than you ever could with your laptop camera alone, plus everything else you would need to get started. Mount works with pretty much any phone and most laptop webcams.

