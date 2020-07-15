Samsonite, Delsey, adidas, more from $14 during eBags’ Warehouse Clearance Sale

The eBags Warehouse Clearance Sale takes up to 75% off top brands including Samsonite, adidas, Patagonia, Delsey, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The adidas Diablo Small Duffel Bag is currently on sale for $14 and originally was priced at $25. This duffel bag is great for storing gym clothes and gear. It also has a cushioned shoulder strap and has two straps for convenient carrying. With over 600 reviews from eBags customers, this duffel bag is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Bag that’s marked down to $40 and originally was priced at $105. It’s available in two color options and easily fits your 15-inch MacBook. Plus, it has two water-bottle pockets and plenty of compartments for organization.

Our top picks from eBags include:

Finally, be sure to check out the DSW Summer Sale that’s offering 30% off top brands including Sperry, Clarks, Steve Madden, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!