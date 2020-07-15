Create bathroom space with Sauder’s Peppercorn Wall Cabinet: $56.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Peppercorn Wall Cabinet for $56.66 shipped. Note: Shipping delays are currently pushing deliveries back by about a week. Today’s offer is 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you suffer from a lack of storage in your bathroom, I feel your pain. Our home was built in the early 1900s and it’s clear that priorities were different back then. Thankfully we were able to mount a cabinet similar to this one and it has made all the difference. This specific offering sports a cabinet and open shelving, providing the best of both worlds. It features a stylish design and soft white finish that’s bound to brighten up your space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer the look of floating shelves? If so, this 2-pack is $29, allowing you to cut spending by nearly half. They utilize pine wood that is said to be both damp-proof and heat-resistant. Metal mounting brackets ensure each of these is ready to sturdily uphold all of your bathroom necessities.

While you’re at it, you might as well consider showing your home office some love. This deluxe bankers desk chair has fallen to $103.50, which is over $35 off what you’d typically have to spend. It features a classy wooden design with dual-wheel casters that are ready to scoot you across almost any floor type.

Sauder Peppercorn Wall Cabinet features:

Adjustable shelf behind frame and panel door for flexible storage options

Cubbyhole storage features two adjustable shelves

Reversible door opens left or right – you decide what suits you best

Lower shelf for additional storage

Soft White finish

