This deluxe bankers desk chair classes up your office for $103.50 (Reg. $140)

- Jul. 14th 2020 5:03 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Office Star Deluxe Bankers Desk Chair for $103.61 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $23. This height-adjustable desk chair sports a wooden design that’s bound to class up your office. Locking tilt control is in tow, ensuring you can find a comfortable and ergonomic way to sit. Its dual-wheel casters are made with carpet in mind, making this a solid choice for almost any floor type. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If the design above isn’t for you, have a look at this $57 alternative. Sure, it gives up a flashy design, but you’ll find a more common mesh style that’s likely to blend well in almost any office layout. Assembly is said to take around 15-minutes or so.

Want to add even more seating to your office? If so, don’t forget to check out the deal we found on Novogratz’s Sofa Futon. It’s down to $242, which is $50 off what you’d typically have to spend. Modern styling is bound to refresh the looks of an aging space.

Office Star Deluxe Bankers Desk Chair features:

  • Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment
  • Locking Tilt Control with Adjustable Tilt Tension
  • Wood Covered Steel Base with Dual Wheel Carpet Casters

