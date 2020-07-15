Today we’ve found a nice selection of Fossil, Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags up to 50% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Studio Tote for $63.93 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish tote features an internal neoprene padded pocket that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook. You’ll find a similar smartphone and key-fob compartment along the front, ensuring those valuables are both adequately protected and easy to access. The exterior is coated in a wipeable fabric that lets you quickly erase future spills and the like. Ratings are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 bags are reputable. Continue reading to find a nice selection of additional bag discounts.

More bags on sale:

No matter which bag you choose, the new OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock makes for a great addition. This hub sets itself apart with a bus-powered design that kicks external power to the curb. Owners can easily turn a single Thunderbolt 3 port into five and will also be able to run two 4K displays at 60Hz without needing to use external power to operate the hub.

Oh, and lets not forget that we just rounded up eBags’ Warehouse Clearance Sale. There you’ll find brands like Samsonite, Delsey, adidas, and more priced from $14. Swing by and have a look to see if there’s anything there with your name on it.

Timbuk2 Studio Tote features:

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Internal neoprene padded pocket to fit a 15″ laptop; Front pocket with key fob and neoprene paddded insert for your phone; Internal organization panel, zip pocket, and power mesh pocket for water bottle;

CLEVER EXTRAS: Comes with a power mesh pocket for post workout gear; Water-repellent top zipper; Adjustable panel with magnetic clip to hold a yoga mat

MATERIALS & FIT: Coated exterior wipeable fabric; Main body material is rugged N400D x N400D Crinkle Metallic

