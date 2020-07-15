Breath easy with the Vicks Sinus Steam Inhaler for $30 (Amazon low, Reg. $50)

- Jul. 15th 2020 4:25 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $50, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This handy device is designed to provide relief from “allergies, congestion, and coughs in a 5- to 15-minute treatment.” Features include a “soft, comfortable face mask,” compatibility with menthol Vicks VapoPads (although it can be used without them), adjustable steam control, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the Sinus Steam Inhaler includes one Vicks VapoPad, it might be a good idea to use some of your savings to stock up if you plan on using them. The 6-pack sells for under $7 Prime shipped on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 Amazon customers. Again, these are not required, but they do provide a refreshing blast of menthol to the process.

While we are talking air quality around the house, Home Depot has loads of fans on sale at up to 50% off today and you’ll find even more options in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Vicks Personal Sinus Steam Inhaler:

  • VICKS STEAM INHALER: Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler, with a soft, comfortable face mask & compatible with soothing menthol Vicks VapoPads, provides a warm mist of steam for temporary relief from allergies, congestion & coughs in a 5-15 minute treatment
  • PERSONAL STEAM INHALER: Many find that using a steam inhaler for sinus relief or other breathing problems, such as bronchitis, allergies, and colds, helps them breathe more easily. Vicks inhaler features a face mask, for targeted delivery of pure mist

