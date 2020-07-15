Home Depot discounts ceiling fans, lighting, more by up to 50% today

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off ceiling fans and indoor lighting. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hunter Cavalry 60-inch LED Ceiling Fan for $169. Regularly up to $229, today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention and amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include a 60-inch design with integrated LED lighting and a handheld remote. Hunter’s WhisperWind technology promises “exceptionally quiet operation.” Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks for more.

Home Depot’s 1-day sale offers even more deals on indoor lighting and ceiling fans from a variety of brands. This includes Hunter, Artika, Monte Carlo, and more. If you find yourself spending more time at home these days, and who doesn’t, today’s sale is a great opportunity to refresh your space with a new ceiling fan or light.

As always, our Home Goods guide is packed full of deals today, headlined by Sauder furniture at a notable discount and a selection of Keurig and Ninja appliances. You can see all of today’s best deals in our guide.

Hunter Cavalry Fan features:

The Cavalry is a casual fan that seamlessly fits into any modern space. The simple, clean lines found throughout the design are paired with premium finish combinations to make for a delightful addition to your home dcor. This fan includes an integrated light kit with LED bulbs and a handheld remote, so you can kick back and enjoy the comfort and beauty of this contemporary classic

