You can currently get the world’s smallest record player for just $90

Playing a record usually means finding a turntable. These players tend to measure at least 12 inches square, and they are pretty heavy.

In contrast, RokBlok is only 4.25 inches long. Dubbed the world’s smallest wireless record player, this tiny device is essentially a self-propelled stylus and portable speaker.

To enjoy a record, you simply place the vinyl on any flat surface and put RokBlok on top. On the underside of the device is a small diamond-tipped cartridge and some motorized rubber wheels. When you press play, RokBlok pushes the stylus around and around.

You can listen via the built-in speaker or connect RokBlok to a bigger speaker via Bluetooth. RokBlock can handle both 33⅓ and 45 rpm records, with up to four hours of playback on a full charge.

As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, the RokBlok player is made from lightweight bamboo and durable MDF. In the words of TechCrunch, it’s “cute as a button, clever as hell, and utterly absurd.”

