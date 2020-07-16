Amazon Kindle magazine sale from under $4/yr.: Wired, Reader’s Digest, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering deep deals on digital magazines for Kindle starting from $3.75 per year. While we have seen our fair share of Kindle magazine deals over the last few months, today’s promo is easily one of the best at under $4 on a number of the most popular titles. One standout here is 1-year of Wired magazine for $3.75 with free digital delivery. Regularly as much as $30, and rarely dropping below $5 in physical form, today’s deal is one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Kindle and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You can also score a 4-month trial for the physical version of Wired right now on Amazon for $1. Just be sure to cancel it before it automatically renews on you at full price if you take that route.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Kindle offers. There are a series of popular titles down at $3.75 right now including Taste of Home, Better Homes & Gardens, Reader’s Digest, Bon Appetit, and many more right here.

You’ll also want to check the DiscountMags Deals of the Week for some very notable price drops on the physical versions of Dwell and Architectural Digest. But outside of the mags, hit up our ComiXology deal hub for Marvel reads from $1 and then go score yourself 3- or 4-months of FREE Apple News+.

More on Wired Magazine for Kindle:

WIRED uncovers the most surprising and resonant stories about the people, companies, technologies and ideas that are transforming our lives. Whether it’s technology…business…global politics…new media…arts and culture…design…or the best new products, WIRED is there, on the front lines of the 21st Century. Find out what’s next with WIRED!

