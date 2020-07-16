Citizen’s stylish Eco-Drive Watch never needs a new battery: $158 (Save $60+)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Watch (CA0649-06X) for $157.98 shipped. That’s $63 off the typical rate there and is within $7 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This Citizen watch sports a design that easily distinguishes itself from the pack. Wearers will find a 44mm case size and a 1/5-second chronograph that measures up to 60-minutes. Thanks to water-resistance throughout, liquids are kept at bay when swimming, snorkeling, and the like. Since it’s part of the Eco-Drive lineup, owners will never need to replace a battery thanks to its light-powered design. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Shave $60+ off today’s spending when you opt for the Fossil Machine Watch in our roundup from a couple days back. It’s fallen to $97.50, which is considerably less than it’s typical $159 price tag. It sports a black-plated stainless steel design that’s bound to stand out from any others you may already have.

Speaking of unique watches, Timex just made its new PAC-MAN watch available to the masses. This offering goes all-in on nostalgia with a classic Timex form-factor that’s paired with PAC-MAN chasing ghosts around the digital display. Check out our coverage to see photos and learn more.

Citizen Eco-Drive Watch features:

44mm Case Diameter

B612, 1/5 Second Chronograph Measures up to 60 Minutes, 12/24 Hour Time, Date

Japanese-quartz Movement

Water resistant to WR100/10Bar/333ft: in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!