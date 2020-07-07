Over the last month, we’ve seen Tag Heuer update its Connected Wear OS lineup, a bold new G-SHOCK stopwatch, and Garmin’s always-on MARQ Golfer smartwatch. Each of these is interesting in their own ways, but the new Timex PAC-MAN watch is arguably in a league of its own. It goes all-in on nostalgia with a classic Timex design that’s paired with PAC-MAN, chasing ghosts around its digital display. With this year ringing in PAC-MAN’s 40th anniversary, the timing of this release is no coincidence. Continue reading to learn more.

Timex PAC-MAN Watch takes us back to 1980

It didn’t take long for Timex to realize it had something unique on its hands after debuting its new watch at ComplexCon in November 2019. After being well-received there, Timex has decided to make its new PAC-MAN watch readily available to the public. Owners will not only find PAC-MAN chasing ghosts around the digital watch face, but they will also get to hear the PAC-MAN melody played each time the alarm goes off.

Features include a stopwatch, date display, and water resistance of up to 50-meters. An INDIGLO backlight ensures that wearers can read the time in dark and light environments alike. The band is comprised of stainless steel and its case size measures 34mm.

“The PAC-MAN T80 marries the popularity of the arcade game with the retro popularity of the T80 digital design, in turn creating a timepiece that fosters fondness and nostalgia in its wearers,” said Silvio Leonardi, Senior Vice President of Timex.

Pricing and availability

The new Timex PAC-MAN watch can be ordered for $79. Buyers can choose between three colorways that include gold, black, and silver. Orders are limited to Timex.com throughout July, but the company states that availability will expand to other retailers during the month of August.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to love about the new Timex PAC-MAN watch. Some may be bummed that it is not a smartwatch, but I would argue that going with a traditional design was the right decision. While I have never particularly been a fan of the T80 style, this style does accommodate PAC-MAN, and all the ghosts quite well given its square form-factor.

It’s refreshing to see Timex PAC-MAN watch pricing set at a reasonable price of $79, especially since standard Timex equivalents tend to fetch around half of that price. This makes it an option that many PAC-MAN fans will be able to afford, which will hopefully propel it into the spotlight it deserves.

