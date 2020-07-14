Fossil’s Machine Watch falls to $97.50 (Reg. $159), more from $57

Amazon is offering the Fossil Machine Stainless Steel Watch (FS5164) for $97.41 shipped. That’s $60+ off the typical rate there and is within $12 of its all-time low. This fashionable watch features a 45mm case size and 24mm band. Brushed black-plated stainless steel adorns its case and inside its dial you’ll find a 3-hand design with a window for quickly identifying the date. Water-resistance tops out at 165-feet, ensuring it’s ready to be worn while swimming or showering. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More watches on sale:

Looking for a smartwatch? If so, we’ve got you covered with fresh Amazon discounts on TicWatch Pro. Today’s pricing starts from $200, and for that you’ll garner a Wear OS device that’s compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. Other features include heart rate monitoring, GPS, and more.

Fossil Machine Watch features:

Case size: 45mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, date window, and 3 chronograph subdials; mineral crystal face; imported

Brushed black plated stainless steel case with knurled bezel; black textured dial with blue outer ring and rose gold-tone hands, hour, and minute markers

Two-tone black plated stainless steel and blue silicone bracelet with deployment-clasp closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm bands

