Mac mini with 512GB of storage offers expansive I/O at $999 ($100 off)

B&H offers Apple’s latest Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $999 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, along with speedy SSD storage offering 512GB capacity, and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $17. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Early 2020) with 8th Generation Intel Core processors, giving it even more power for industrial-grade tasks, such as home automation, giant render farms, running a live concert sound engine, or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app. Along with improved system and graphics performance, an all-new thermal architecture includes all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, and a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip.

