QNAP’s all-new 2-Bay NAS sees first discount to Amazon low of $159

Amazon is currently offering QNAP TS-230 2-Bay NAS for $159 shipped when code 20TS23020 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $179 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen to date on the all-new NAS. Having just been released earlier in the year, QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS comes equipped with 2GB of RAM, H.264 hardware decoding as well as real-time transcoding, and Gigabit Ethernet. This entry-level model is ideal for everything from Time Machine backups to storing photo libraries and other media collections. Reviews are still coming in on this new release, but other QNAP NAS are well-reviewed. Head below for more details.

Get in the NAS game for even less with the Synology 1-Bay DS120j. This option will only set you back $100 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. While it won’t be able to handle quite the same storage capacities as the lead deal, it’ll still offer a great way to dive into having a file server.

Synology also just released its new DS220+ NAS, which we found to be quite a powerhouse in our recent hands-on look. It has a similar 2-bay design to the lead deal, but offers more bang for your buck over the entry-level DS120j. Get all the details right here.

QNAP TS-230 NAS features:

Lightweight, quiet, and versatile, the TS-230 is your ideal entry-level NAS. Coated in a shade of elegant baby blue, the NAS can easily fit into your living environment to stimulate an intelligent and fun lifestyle. You can centrally store and back up all your digital files to the TS-230 for easily accessing, syncing, and sharing those files, creates snapshots to protect important files.

