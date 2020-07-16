Timbuk2’s Convertibel Backpack Tote drops to $98 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Convertible Backpack Tote in the color Army for $98.41 shipped. Regularly priced at $129, that’s the lowest rate in over 6-months. This tote has a padded sleeve for your 15-inch MacBook and has two handle options for convenient carrying. It also has an array of pockets for organization and a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. This would be a great option for work, school, or traveling alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about this backpack

Timbuk2 Convertible Backpack Tote features:

THE TOTE RUCKSACK: A military chic tote with tuck-away backpack straps for heavy moments

KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Interior padded sleeve fits up to a 15″ laptop; Expandable straps with double D-Ring; Neoprene internal organizational pockets offer helpful stretch; Napoleon pocket with key keeper

CLEVER EXTRAS: Converts from a tote bag to a backpack with stow away straps; External compression straps for cinching or expanding

MATERIALS & FIT: Leather vista loop and zipper pulls; Adjustable hand and shoulder straps; Main body material is rugged 1000D Sail Cloth

