Timbuk2’s Convertibel Backpack Tote drops to $98 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $129)

- Jul. 16th 2020 3:04 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Timbuk2 Convertible Backpack Tote in the color Army for $98.41 shipped. Regularly priced at $129, that’s the lowest rate in over 6-months. This tote has a padded sleeve for your 15-inch MacBook and has two handle options for convenient carrying. It also has an array of pockets for organization and a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. This would be a great option for work, school, or traveling alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about this backpack

If you have travel plans this summer, the 7-Pack TravelMore Luggage Tags are a great way to identify your bag. They’re priced at just $6.99 and come in an array of colors. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Sunglass Sale that’s offering select styles from just $55.

Timbuk2 Convertible Backpack Tote features:

  • THE TOTE RUCKSACK: A military chic tote with tuck-away backpack straps for heavy moments
  • KEEP IT ORGANIZED: Interior padded sleeve fits up to a 15″ laptop; Expandable straps with double D-Ring; Neoprene internal organizational pockets offer helpful stretch; Napoleon pocket with key keeper
  • CLEVER EXTRAS: Converts from a tote bag to a backpack with stow away straps; External compression straps for cinching or expanding
  • MATERIALS & FIT: Leather vista loop and zipper pulls; Adjustable hand and shoulder straps; Main body material is rugged 1000D Sail Cloth

Best Amazon Deals

