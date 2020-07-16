Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Sunglasses up to 75% off, today only at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added on. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Oakley Silver XL Polarized Sunglasses that are marked down to $55. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $172, which means they’re 68% off. This style features a large durable frame, which is great for outdoor events and is flattering on an array of face shapes. The polarized lens also helps you to see clearly and protect your eyes from the sun. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Ray-Ban Blaze Aviator Sunglasses are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $200 however, during the sale you can find them for $63. This style is a classic that can be worn for years to come and the gold detailing adds a luxurious touch.

