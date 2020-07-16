Victrola’s cast iron press is a cooking must at a 2020 low of $12 (Reg. $25)

0

Amazon is offering the Victoria Cast Iron Press for $12.99 Prime shipped. Normally $25, today’s deal is a match for the lowest that we’ve tracked in the last year and is the best available. If you’ve never cooked with cast iron this could be a great way to start. While it won’t build up a seasoning as a pan will, this still offers the other benefits of the unique metal. You’ll find fantastic heat retention here and the ability to withstand some crazy temperatures. This can also be used to flatten meats or squeeze fat from your cuts for a more even cooking experience. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another cooking must-have is a melting dome. Place this on top of burgers to steam the cheese, or over chicken to lock-in some juices. Cuisinart’s 9-inch model can be picked up for under $12.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and is a great way to upgrade your grilling or cooking setup.

Speaking of cast iron, did you see the sale we’re tracking on Cuisinart’s 12-inch covered pan right now? It’s down to $60 shipped today, which is a pretty decent drop from its regular $90 or more going rate.

Victrola Cast Iron Press features:

  • Improves your grilling Cuts cooking time by about half for thin meats and bacon from 8 to 4 minutes
  • Better performance Screw-removable cool-touch wood handle Texturized bottom to avoid sliding and movement Measures 8 3 x 4 4 and weighs 2 15 lbs
  • One of the best grill accessories Transfers and retains heat evenly Use it for flattening bacon and squeezing fat from meats Preheat using indirect heat for faster cooking and sizzling

