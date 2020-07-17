adidas offers extra 25% off sitewide with this promo code: Ultraboosts, more

- Jul. 17th 2020 8:48 am ET

0

adidas is offering an extra 25% off sitewide including clearance with promo code EXTRA25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Adissage Slide Sandals that are marked down to just $18 and originally were priced at $30. These slide sandals are great for pool or lake days and are cushioned for comfort. The slide also have massage nubs along the footbed that promote relief with every step, which is great for post-workouts. With over 1,200 reviews, they’re rated 4.3/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the men’s Swift Run Shoes. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find them for $32. These shoes are great for summer workouts and they’re lightweight to add convenience.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Adidas

Adidas

About the Author