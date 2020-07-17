Dog treats and toys from $3.50: Milk-Bone, GREENIES, Blue Buffalo, and more

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Milk-Bone Daily Vitamin Chewy Dog Treats for $16.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and then cancel it after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. This is four 15-ounce canisters of dog treats focused on healthy skin and coat. “Real chicken” is the number one ingredient here but you’ll also find Omega-3 fatty acids, various minerals, and Vitamin B, along with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals on dog toys, treats, and food.
More dog toys/food deals:
- GREENIES Natural Dental Dog Treats $15.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Earthbath Specialty Ear Wipes $3.50 (Reg. $8)
- BISSELL BARKBATH Portable Dog Bath $70 (Reg. $80+)
- Blue Buffalo Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food $33 (Reg. $50+)
- Nutro Chicken/Salmon Dog Food Trays $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Nutro Turkey, Chicken Dog Food Trays $11 (Reg. $20+)
- And much more…
While talking about your furry friends, check out Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop and then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on household essentials and more.
More on the Milk-Bone Daily Vitamin Chewy Dog Treats:
- (Pack Of 4)- 15Oz Canisters
- Helps Support Healthy Skin And Coat With Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Minerals And B-Vitamins
- No By-Products Or Meals
- Real Chicken Is The #1 Ingredient
- No Artificial Flavors Or Preservatives
