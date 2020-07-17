Dog treats and toys from $3.50: Milk-Bone, GREENIES, Blue Buffalo, and more

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Milk-Bone Daily Vitamin Chewy Dog Treats for $16.71 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and then cancel it after the fact if you don’t want regular deliveries. This is four 15-ounce canisters of dog treats focused on healthy skin and coat. “Real chicken” is the number one ingredient here but you’ll also find Omega-3 fatty acids, various minerals, and Vitamin B, along with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more deals on dog toys, treats, and food.

More dog toys/food deals:

While talking about your furry friends, check out Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop and then head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on household essentials and more.

More on the Milk-Bone Daily Vitamin Chewy Dog Treats:

  • (Pack Of 4)- 15Oz Canisters
  • Helps Support Healthy Skin And Coat With Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Minerals And B-Vitamins
  • No By-Products Or Meals
  • Real Chicken Is The #1 Ingredient
  • No Artificial Flavors Or Preservatives

