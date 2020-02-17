Nordstrom is known for its really cool pop-up shops and this month they’re spoiling the pets in your life. Inside this event you will find adorable treats, apparel, toys, accessories, grooming essentials, and more. However, this pop-up only lasts until March 5, so be sure to snag these items while you can. Find all of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop below.

Grooming Essentials

Keep your pets smelling and looking their best with Nordstrom’s grooming essentials. For dogs, the Ernest Lavender Shampoo is all organic and certified cruelty- and GMO-free. It’s priced at $20 and will make bath time that much sweeter for you and your pet.

Another way to keep your house from smelling like your furry friend is with a deodorizing candle. The Pure + Good Walk in the Park Pet Deodorizing Soy Wax Candle is priced at $20 and has a light and refreshing scent. This hand-poured candle was made to smell like crisp air and fresh-cut grass smell you get while walking through the park. It also has cooling and airy sensation of peppermint to deodorize your space.

Cozy Essentials for Pets

If you’re looking to spoil your pet, the NOOEE Pet Bella Cave is so cute and cozy. This tent gives your furry friend a place to nap and its cushioned interior adds comfort. It also comes with a travel bag so you can easily have a place for your pet on the go. You’ll find it in sizes from extra small to large and ranges in price from $50 to $70.

Healthy Food and Treats

If you’re looking for a new food or treat for your animal, Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop has an entire section designated for that. One of the treats I found most interesting are the This Dog’s Life Bye Bye Dog Breath Dental Sticks. These sticks are made of all natural ingredients to help keep their mouth clean by preventing plaque and maintaining gum health. Priced at $29, these dental sticks are a must-try.

Walking Gear

Spring will be here before we know it and that means outdoor walks with our furry friends. In the Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop you will find an array of collars and leashes. One of the collars that stuck out is the Harry Barker Gingham Dog option that’s priced at $24. It comes in several sizes and is a perfect style for spring. It’s also scratch-resistant and made of 10 recycled water bottles.

