Discounted Dyson vacuum, fan, and heater sale starts at $150 (Up to $449 off)

Today we’ve found a wide variety of notable Dyson discounts that are up to $449 off at Dyson Direct via Rakuten. Our top pick is the refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $174.99 shipped. That’s $275 off the new condition offer at Amazon and is within $31 of the lowest price we have tracked. No matter where you live, temperatures likely fluctuate a bit throughout the seasons. For this reason, Dyson’s Hot + Cool tackles both heating and cooling, ensuring it’s a year-round solution. A built-in thermostat allows owners to set their desired temperature and stop adjusting from there. Buyers will receive an official Dyson 6-month warranty with their purchase. And whatever you do, don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with today’s purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson deals.
More Dyson deals:
- V10 Animal Pro Cordless Vac: $280 (Refurb, Orig. $699)
- TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower Fan: $205 (Refurb, Orig. $499)
- V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vac: $236 (Reg. $329)
- V6 Absolute: $150 (Refurb, Orig. $599)
- …and more…
Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) features:
- Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer
- Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment
- Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch
