Discounted Dyson vacuum, fan, and heater sale starts at $150 (Up to $449 off)

- Jul. 17th 2020 2:02 pm ET

From $150
0

Today we’ve found a wide variety of notable Dyson discounts that are up to $449 off at Dyson Direct via Rakuten. Our top pick is the refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $174.99 shipped. That’s $275 off the new condition offer at Amazon and is within $31 of the lowest price we have tracked. No matter where you live, temperatures likely fluctuate a bit throughout the seasons. For this reason, Dyson’s Hot + Cool tackles both heating and cooling, ensuring it’s a year-round solution. A built-in thermostat allows owners to set their desired temperature and stop adjusting from there. Buyers will receive an official Dyson 6-month warranty with their purchase. And whatever you do, don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with today’s purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson deals.

More Dyson deals:

While you’re at it, why not refresh your aging night stand with Sauder’s discounted offering. It’s marked down to a mere $36, slashing 30% off typical spending. Owners will score an “easy-glide drawer,” open shelf along the bottom, and more.

Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) features:

  • Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer
  • Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment
  • Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch

