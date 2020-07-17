Discounted Dyson vacuum, fan, and heater sale starts at $150 (Up to $449 off)

Today we’ve found a wide variety of notable Dyson discounts that are up to $449 off at Dyson Direct via Rakuten. Our top pick is the refurbished Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) for $174.99 shipped. That’s $275 off the new condition offer at Amazon and is within $31 of the lowest price we have tracked. No matter where you live, temperatures likely fluctuate a bit throughout the seasons. For this reason, Dyson’s Hot + Cool tackles both heating and cooling, ensuring it’s a year-round solution. A built-in thermostat allows owners to set their desired temperature and stop adjusting from there. Buyers will receive an official Dyson 6-month warranty with their purchase. And whatever you do, don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with today’s purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Dyson deals.

More Dyson deals:

Dyson Hot + Cool Fan & Heater (AM09) features:

Year-round use: quickly heats the whole room in winter with a powerful fan to cool you in summer

Patented Air Multiplier technology effectively projects heating or cooling into the room quickly and evenly for a comfortable environment

Intelligent thermostat monitors the room to reach and maintain your selected temperature in heat mode so there is no wasted energy. Airflow at max. setting : 190 l/s. Base diameter with plate : 8.1 Inch

