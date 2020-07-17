Face mask gaiters for just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $16)

- Jul. 17th 2020 2:55 pm ET

0

Self Pro (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Face Mask Gaiter for $11.04 in the color Gray. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This face mask gaiter features 4-way stretch for added comfort and is highly breathable. It also easily covers your neck, mouth and nose for great protection. Both men and women can wear this style and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,100 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more information about the mask and be sure to check out our guide to the best face masks from athleticwear brands for working out.

Since it’s summer be sure to check out the Sinuoda Direct via Amazon Polarized Square Sunglasses for $10.99. These sunglasses are gender neutral and very stylish. They will also be flattering on an array of face shapes and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

Self Pro Face Mask Gaiter features:

  • Keep safe yourself & family. ULTIMATE PROTECTION from Dust, Aerosols, Sun’s UV rays and Elements. Unisex versatile cloth face mask / neck gaiter perfect fit for women men & children.
  • Bandana face mask is unisex & versatile. It can be worn as a neck gaiter, balaclava, face cover, headband, sweatband, cap or beanie. Looks stylish & fashionable, super soft & comfortable.
  • Our newer reusable face mask is made of high-tech breathable hypo-allergenic fabrics. Keep cool and stay comfortable in hot weather. One size fits most. Fabric is non-irritating to the skin. 4-way stretch. Flatlock seams. Machine washable. Very quick dry.

Best Amazon Deals

