Our exclusive discount slashes $200 off Geneinno Titan Underwater Drones

Wellbots is currently offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive discount on the Geneinno Titan Underwater Drone. After applying code WATER9TO5 at checkout, you’ll be able to bring home the 100-meter tether version for $2,139 shipped. That’s $200 off the going rate at B&H, matches our previous mention, and marks a new 2020 low. Both the 150- and 200-meter options are also receiving the same $200 discounts. Geneinno Titan lets you film and explore subaqueous terrain with its built-in camera capable of capturing 8MP photos and recording in 4K. You’ll also be able to stream live video to its controller for remote navigation. Plus, two 1500-lumen lights are included for illuminating the drone’s surroundings and its built-in battery keeps you underwater for 4-hours at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Geneinno Titan Underwater Drone features:

Explore, photograph and film the underwater world from topside with the Titan Underwater ROV (492′ Depth Rating) from Geneinno. This underwater drone’s camera is equipped with a 1/2.5″ CMOS sensor to capture 8MP still photos and 4K video, and it can also stream a 1080p live view to the handheld controller. Two 1500-lumen lights illuminate the scene. Featuring two horizontal and four vertical thrusters, the Titan zooms along at up to 6.6′ per second, and its 9000mAh, 10.8-volt battery delivers a runtime of four hours per charge.

