H&M’s Summer Clearout Sale gives you a new look with hundreds of deals from $5

The H&M Summer Clearout Sale updates your wardrobe with deals from just $5. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, dresses, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. For men, our top pick is the Regular Fit Crewneck T-Shirt that’s priced at just $5, which is 50% off the original rate. This t-shirt is very easy to style and comes in a variety of colors. It’s also a great option for summer weather with a lightweight jersey material to help keep you comfortable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Puff-Sleeve Blouse is very trendy for this season. Originally priced at $20, however during the sale you can find it for just $11. The leopard print adds a statement to your wardrobe and this shirt can be paired with skirts, shorts, or jeans alike.

The most notable deals for women include:

Needing new workout shoes or apparel? The adidas Flash Sale takes an extra 25% off sitewide including the popular Ultraboosts.

