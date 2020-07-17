HooToo’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub has 100W PD charging passthrough for just $17

HooToo-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with 100W PD Charging Passthrough for $16.99 Prime shipped. Down 15% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you recently picked up one of Apple’s MacBook Pro’s, then you’ve probably realized there are only USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports on it. With 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough, this hub can deliver enough power to keep a 16-inch MacBook Pro going at full-speed. Plus, it offers SD, HDMI, USB-A, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands.

Save some cash when picking up a 2-pack of nonda USB-A to USB-A adapters. You can get them at Amazon for $11 Prime shipped and leave them on devices that you want to convert to USB-C easily. These are must-haves for me, and I always keep one in my laptop bag.

If you’re planning to use this hub with an iPad, be sure to swing by this deal we found on the Magic Keyboard. It’s on sale for $330 right now if you’ve got the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With the built-in USB-C port on the Magic Keyboard, you can hook up the hub from today’s lead deal and charge plus pass data through it, making this an all-in-one solution.

HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

6-in-1 USB-C Hub: Macbook or Type-C laptop’s USB-C expansion to 6 ports (3 USB, 1 HDMI port, 1 PD charging port, 1 SD card reader) all these come from a USB-C port

Vivid & Clear 4K Video: 4K video @ 30Hz or 1080p video @ 60Hz output through the HDMI port, can be used for conference projection, computer expansion, etc

Transfer Data in Seconds: 3 USB 3. 0 ports transfer movies, music and files at up to 5Gbps, which is 10 times faster than USB 2. 0. The SD card reader accesses photos and media at a transmission speed of up to 480Mbps, which is not only suitable for photographers but also designers

