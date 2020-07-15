Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro returns to Amazon low at $330

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $329.98 shipped. Regularly $349, today’s deal matches our previous mention alongside the historic Amazon all-time low. Apple’s latest iPad Pro accessories arrive with a completely new design, including an integrated stand that props up your device at just the right angle while in-use. There’s a full Magic Keyboard, which has been recreated from the previous-generation, for more tactile feedback. It also brings an extra USB-C port to the mix, making it easier to power-up and utilize additional accessories. I’ve had this keyboard since launch, and much like our hands-on review, I can also say that it lives up to the hype.

Ditch the floating design and go with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio instead at $190. That’s a small savings from the regular price but a big drop from today’s featured deal. You’ll of course miss out on the Magic Keyboard’s defining feature, but you’ll still get the new keyboard here along with integrated charging features and more.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with fresh deals throughout the week. That includes notable savings today on previous-generation iPad models, along with official accessories that have historically been rarely discounted.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

