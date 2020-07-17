Microsoft’s Summer of Savings movie sale offers Ender’s Game at $5 plus more

The Microsoft Store is currently running a Summer of Savings sale offering numerous movies for just $4.99 each. One of our favorites is Ender’s Game, which normally fetches $13 at iTunes. Ender’s Game is also on sale at Amazon. This movie takes place in outer space where Earth’s International Fleet recruits young children to prepare them for a fight that’s never been seen before. An alien invasion is looming, and the future of the human race is at stake. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more of our favorites, or drop by Microsoft’s landing page for a full list of titles on sale.

Our $5 top picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale. You’ll find thrillers, action films, and much more here. From Taxi Driver to Four Weddings and a Funeral, Zodiac, Brick, and many other movies, you’ll find a wide selection of titles on sale here.

More on Ender’s Game:

As fears of an alien invasion grow, Earth’s International Fleet recruits an unlikely leader— a young and brilliant boy—to command its forces and fight for the future of the human race. Based on the worldwide bestseller and featuring an all-star cast, ENDER’S GAME bursts with epic adventure and stunning visual effects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!