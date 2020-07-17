Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale features thrillers, action films, much more

Roll into the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale on Apple’s iTunes storefront. This is yet another opportunity to load up your library with some fresh content at a notable discount. Of course, Tuesday’s big sale is still on-going, with plenty of additional deals on double-feature movie bundles, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Apple rolls out new $5 movie sale

You can score a number of deals on $5 movies during this weekend’s sale. Typically $10 and as much as $20, these titles are marking all-time lows today in many instances. Every movie on sale will become a permanent part of your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Don’t miss Tuesday’s movie bundle sale for even more deals alongside this week’s big TV show sale that starts at $5.

