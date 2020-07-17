Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale features thrillers, action films, much more

- Jul. 17th 2020 8:42 am ET

0

Roll into the weekend with a fresh $5 movie sale on Apple’s iTunes storefront. This is yet another opportunity to load up your library with some fresh content at a notable discount. Of course, Tuesday’s big sale is still on-going, with plenty of additional deals on double-feature movie bundles, and more. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Apple rolls out new $5 movie sale

You can score a number of deals on $5 movies during this weekend’s sale. Typically $10 and as much as $20, these titles are marking all-time lows today in many instances. Every movie on sale will become a permanent part of your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Don’t miss Tuesday’s movie bundle sale for even more deals alongside this week’s big TV show sale that starts at $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp