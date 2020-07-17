Philips Sunrise Wake-up Light Alarm Clock drops to $87.50 (Reg. $125)

- Jul. 17th 2020 7:46 am ET

$87.50
0

Amazon offers the Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock with Colored Sunrise Simulation for $87.50 shipped. That’s down from the original $140 price tag and regular $120 going rate. This is the best price we’ve seen in months and $7 less than our previous mention. If you’re someone who struggles to wake-up in the morning or fall asleep at night, consider Philips’ alarm clock light. This product is “clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed” thanks to soothing sunrise and sunset simulation. Includes five different wake-up sounds or the ability to play FM radio stations. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 7,600 Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the upgraded features for Philips’ entry-level Wake-up Alarm Clock at half the price. You’ll still get the sunrise simulation aspect, but miss out on the evening features made to help you fall asleep quicker. There’s still an alarm clock and various sounds available to help you rise in the morning.

Philips Wake-up Light features:

  • Light therapy lamp and natural sunrise alarm clock for improving your sleep, energy, and well-being
  • Philips’ #1 best-selling wake- up light alarm clock. Only Philips wake- up lights are clinically proven to help you wake up feeling more refreshed
  • Relax and drift off to sleep with dimming sunset and sounds. Colored sunrise simulation alarm clock wakes you gradually with a natural light lamp and a speaker that plays a choice of 5 wake-up sounds, or FM radio with tap-to-snooze

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$87.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp