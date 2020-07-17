Roborock S6 smart robot vacuum cleans for 3-hours at a time: $455 (Reg. $650)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is offering its S6 Smart Robot Vacuum for $454.92 shipped with the code ROBOROCKS6 at checkout. Down from its $650 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. This robotic vacuum is the perfect upgrade to any smart home. You can choose specific rooms for cleaning thanks to its laser-guided mapping that it does, and there is further customization as to how to clean each flooring surface and more. You’ll find that the Roborock S6 has a 3-hour battery life rating, meaning it can clean for quite a while before it has to go back and recharge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 both vacuums and mops for $249 shipped. While it won’t make a map of your home like today’s lead deal, it does offer some fantastic features, like the ability to convert between a vacuum and a mop. It also has a companion app and works with Alexa for voice commands, making it a great smart home upgrade.

Don’t forget about the Dyson deals we spotted earlier. Pricing starts at $150 and you’ll find vacuums, heaters, fans, and more on sale, so be sure to swing by before the deals sell out.

Roborock S6 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Defeat dirt with Roborock S6. Serious processing power means it not only maps, it recognizes rooms and understands their shape. Now you can set schedules to clean one room, many rooms, or your whole house. Plus S6 will find the fastest route to clean each room based on its shape. It has the suction power to even lift AA batteries, yet it is quiet enough to clean in the dead of night.

