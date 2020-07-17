The North Face, Marmot, more from $12 at Steep and Cheap’s Christmas in July Sale

Steep and Cheap’s Christmas in July Sale takes up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Score deals on brands including The North Face, Marmot, Stoic, Patagonia, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s North Face Dispea Shoes that are marked down to $40. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $85. This style is great for hikes, walking, or just casual wear. They’re available in two color options and have a cushioned footbed for added comfort. Plus, they’re lightweight and have a rubber outsole that promotes traction. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

For women, the Chaco ZX/2 Classic Sandals are another standout. Originally priced at $105, however during the sale you can find them for $50. These sandals are also nice for hiking and they’re waterproof.

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Sale Event that’s offering an extra 30% off already-reduced shoes.

