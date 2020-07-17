TOMS takes extra 30% off all markdowns with deals on summer shoes from $30

TOMS Sale on Sale Event takes an extra 30% off all markdowns with promo code SAVEBIG at checkout. Note: most items are final sale and marked in red. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Rugged Ashland Boots for men that are currently on sale for $56 and originally were priced at $160. These boots can be worn year-round and have a modern design that’s stylish. Its cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort and they’re waterproof. Better yet, you can find them in two color options. Hit the jump to score even more deals from TOMS and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!