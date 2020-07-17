Victorinox’s Swiss Army Multi-Tool nears Amazon low as it drops to under $23

Amazon is offering the Victorinox MiniChamp Swiss Army Multi-Tool for $22.76 Prime shipped. Down from its $38 going rate, today’s deal is within $0.50 of its all-time low and is the best available. This multi-tool is a must-have for many, thanks to the multiple functions that it accomplishes. You’ll find a knife, scissors, toothpick, tweezers, file, ruler, and much more given that it performs 16 individual tasks. Plus, it slips into your pocket and goes anywhere you do. Note: Stock is running low, but place your order now to lock in the discounted rate. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
The Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops is a great option if you just need a pocket knife. It only does one function, cut things open, but it’s a #1 best-seller and only sets you back $11.50 Prime shipped. With a 3.1-inch serrated blade, it’s great for opening packages, cutting boxes, and much more.
Don’t forget to swing by our roundup of the best multi-tools around. Prices in the roundup start at under $5 and you’ll find models from Leatherman, Gerber, and many more here to fit all types of budgets and needs.
Victorinox MiniChamp Swiss Army Multi-Tool features:
- SMALL, YET MIGHTY. Features (16) functions including: 1.25″ blade, Phillips screwdriver, cuticle pusher, ruler, and bottle opener – this versatile multi-tool gives you all the functions you need to win the day.
- DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. Swiss Made stainless steel construction encased in our traditional polished red ABS scales provides sleek durability.
- COMPACT CARRY. A champion among small pocket knives, bring the MiniChamp on your daily adventures without sacrificing space – Fits comfortably on a keychain or in a pocket or bag, making it the perfect addition to your everyday carry.
