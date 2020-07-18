Husky’s 12-inch tool bag is a DIY must-have to keeping gear organized at $6

Home Depot is offering the Husky 12-inch Tool Bag for $5.88 with free in-store or curbside pickup. No-cost delivery is available for orders of $45 or more. Saving you more than 50% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering room for power tools, screwdrivers, knives, and more, this bag is a must-have for home DIY projects. There are two internal and two external pockets to help keep things organized, and the large compartment in the middle is great for storing excess bulk. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

When it comes to tool bags, today’s deal is among the best pricing that you’ll find, well, just about anywhere. Amazon’s next-best option is from Milwaukee and comes in at around $10 Prime shipped.

Should you pick up today’s lead deal to organize your tools, be sure that your tech gear is equally organized. Lenovo’s Casual MacBook Backpack is available for under $14 Prime shipped right now and is a fantastic purchase.

Husky Tool Bag features:

The Husky 12 in. Tool Bag is constructed of 600 denier water-resistant material. It features a dual-zippered main compartment, wide mouth for easier access to interior and larger pockets for more storage. It also offers two internal pockets and two external pockets for organization and is backed with a 3-year limited warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!