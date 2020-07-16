Less than $14 Prime shipped snags Lenovo’s Casual MacBook Backpack

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Casual Backpack (B210) for $13.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off what it’s been averaging lately and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This backpack is comprised of a water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric. The form-factor is streamlined with padding throughout its interior to protect whatever you’re keeping inside. It’s spacious enough to accommodate any modern MacBook, making it an affordable way to protect and tote your high-dollar laptop. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer brands like Cocoon, Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey, we’ve got some fresh discounts on those too. Yesterday’s roundup takes up to 50% off what you’d usually have to spend. This brings pricing as low as $45, which isn’t too shabby for brands like these.

For those of you that rock a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, another solution is Twelve South’s BookBook Vol 2. Pricing just dropped by $20, allowing you to scoop it up for $80. Going this route disguises your 2018 iPad Pro as a book while offering up several viewing angles and enough room inside to keep an Apple Pencil magnetically-attached to your iPad.

Lenovo Casual Backpack features:

DURABLE DESIGN: Laptop backpack features a durable, water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric and streamlined design with a padded interior to protect your laptop, notebook and other important stuff.

COMFORTABLE FIT: This compact backpack has a quilted back panel and fully adjustable shoulder straps making it comfortable for all day use, plus a quick access front zippered pocket for extra storage.

LAPTOP BACKPACK: Perfect for daily commuters, college students and all types of travelers; accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!