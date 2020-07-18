Amazon’s Gold Box has Wellness Dog Food at all-time lows from $24.50

- Jul. 18th 2020 9:52 am ET

$24.50+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Wellness Dog Food priced from $24.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 30-pound bag of Complete Health for $34.34, which regularly goes for $57. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Save a few bucks more if If you’ve been looking for new food for your pupper, this is a great choice. Offering chicken and oatmeal flavorings, this dry food is perfect for pets of all ages. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds. Shop all flavors and options here.

Looking for a new toy for your puppy? The Haute Diggity Dog Lick Croix is the perfect option. At $15 Prime shipped, it’ll give them hours of enjoyment. There are a built-in squeaker and a robust build, meaning it’ll last a while before most dogs are able to tear it apart.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our roundup of dog toys and treats from yesterday. We’ve got deals starting as low as $3.50 Prime shipped and you really need to take a look at some of the awesome stuff we found that’s on sale.

Wellness Complete Health Dog Food features:

  • ENJOY A LIFETIME OF WELLBEING: High quality proteins and wholesome grains are expertly balanced to deliver a complete diet packed with the nutrients your dog needs to thrive; no meat byproducts, fillers, or artificial preservatives
  • OPTIMAL ENERGY AND HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEMS: Antioxidant rich ingredients support strong immune systems, balanced nutrients promote optimal energy and guaranteed levels of Omega Fatty Acids ensure healthy skin and coat
  • WHOLE BODY HEALTH: Supported by omega fatty acids, antioxidants, glucosamine, probiotics and taurine for a healthy heart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$24.50+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide