Amazon’s Gold Box has Wellness Dog Food at all-time lows from $24.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Wellness Dog Food priced from $24.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 30-pound bag of Complete Health for $34.34, which regularly goes for $57. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Save a few bucks more if If you’ve been looking for new food for your pupper, this is a great choice. Offering chicken and oatmeal flavorings, this dry food is perfect for pets of all ages. Rated 4.5/5 stars from hundreds. Shop all flavors and options here.

Looking for a new toy for your puppy? The Haute Diggity Dog Lick Croix is the perfect option. At $15 Prime shipped, it’ll give them hours of enjoyment. There are a built-in squeaker and a robust build, meaning it’ll last a while before most dogs are able to tear it apart.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our roundup of dog toys and treats from yesterday. We’ve got deals starting as low as $3.50 Prime shipped and you really need to take a look at some of the awesome stuff we found that’s on sale.

Wellness Complete Health Dog Food features:

ENJOY A LIFETIME OF WELLBEING: High quality proteins and wholesome grains are expertly balanced to deliver a complete diet packed with the nutrients your dog needs to thrive; no meat byproducts, fillers, or artificial preservatives

OPTIMAL ENERGY AND HEALTHY IMMUNE SYSTEMS: Antioxidant rich ingredients support strong immune systems, balanced nutrients promote optimal energy and guaranteed levels of Omega Fatty Acids ensure healthy skin and coat

WHOLE BODY HEALTH: Supported by omega fatty acids, antioxidants, glucosamine, probiotics and taurine for a healthy heart

