Expand your Kindle library with up to 80% off nonfiction exclusives from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off nonfiction exclusives on Kindle from $0.99. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from acclaimed cookbooks to biographies and more. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy as summer approaches or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Artisan Sourdough Made Simple synopsis:

Many bakers speak of their sourdough starter as if it has a magical life of its own, so it can be intimidating to those new to the sourdough world; fortunately with Artisan Sourdough Made Simple, Emilie Raffa removes the fear and proves that baking with sourdough is easy, and can fit into even a working parent’s schedule! Any new baker is inevitably hit with question after question. Emilie has the answers.

