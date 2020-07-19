Expand your Kindle library with up to 80% off nonfiction exclusives from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off nonfiction exclusives on Kindle from $0.99. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from acclaimed cookbooks to biographies and more. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings. There’s also a handful of best-sellers, too. Whether you’re in search of a new book to enjoy as summer approaches or want to dive into a new read with your time indoors, this sale is full of great options. Head below for all of our top picks.
Top picks from today’s Kindle sale
- Team of Five: $4 (Reg. $29)
- Long Walk to Freedom: $5 (Reg. $20)
- The River of Doubt: $4 (Reg. $17)
- How Dogs Love Us: $2 (Reg. $6)
- Artisan Sourdough Made Simple: $3 (Reg. $22)
- Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper: $3 (Reg. $17)
- And even more…
Artisan Sourdough Made Simple synopsis:
Many bakers speak of their sourdough starter as if it has a magical life of its own, so it can be intimidating to those new to the sourdough world; fortunately with Artisan Sourdough Made Simple, Emilie Raffa removes the fear and proves that baking with sourdough is easy, and can fit into even a working parent’s schedule! Any new baker is inevitably hit with question after question. Emilie has the answers.
