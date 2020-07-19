Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Remote tames your home theater at $249 (24% off)

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote and Hub for $249.09 shipped. Down from the $330 you’d typically pay at retailers like B&H, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats Best Buy’s 1-day sale price by $21, and is one of the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, making it an exceptional way to stop dealing with the fuss of various home theater remotes. On the smart home side of things, it integrates with gear like Philips Hue or Sonos, and can even be controlled by voice via Alexa or Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,700 customers. Head below for more.

Those in search of all-in-one control over their home theater on a tighter budget will want to check out the Logitech Harmony Companion. This alternative nets you much of the same home theater control and smart home interactions, but with a $100 price tag. Going this route does mean you’ll ditch the touchscreen design in favor of a more typical remote.

Logitech Harmony Elite features:

Designed for use with a variety home automation and entertainment devices, this Logitech Harmony Elite 915-000256 remote allows easy control through closed cabinets or walls for flexible use. The remote works with Alexa, and the Harmony mobile app supports simple on-to-go operation.

