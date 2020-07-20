Amazon’s Kindle lineup returns to deal pricing from $70

Amazon’s Kindle lineup is now on sale, headlined by the entry-level model at $69.99. It typically goes for $90 with today’s deal matching one of the best offers we’ve seen this year. Free shipping is available for all. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals on Amazon’s popular E-readers.

This week’s sale also includes the Kindle Paperwhite, which is now available in additional colors, for $99.99. You’d typically pay $130 here with today’s deal once again matching our previous mention. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 38,000 reviewers.

For a more traditional tablet experience, don’t miss Amazon Fire lineup, which is on sale currently from $35. You’ll forgo some of the best reading features on the Kindles, but it’s still a solid tablet for the budget-minded shopper.

Kindle E-reader features:

Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

