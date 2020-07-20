Aukey’s budget-focused 5-in-1 USB-C hub has USB-A and SD/microSD for just $8

- Jul. 20th 2020 6:29 pm ET

0

Aukey Store US vis Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $8.34 Prime shipped with the code C327QLFG and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 25% from its regular going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering three USB-A ports, plus SD and microSD, this hub is the perfect travel companion for your MacBook or iPad Pro. No external power adapter is required for it to function, just plug into a USB-C port and you’ll be ready to go. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 1,600 happy customers.

Should you just have one or two devices to adapt from USB-A to USB-C, this 2-pack of dongles is a must-have. At under $3 each, you’ll be able to leave them on wireless mouse receivers, printer cables, and more for easy hookup in the future.

Don’t miss out on the deals we spotted on Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro. You’ll save up to $500 with this sale, and there are multiple models at fantastic prices if you’re still rocking an older computer.

Aukey 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • Convenient Connection: This USB C adapter bridges the gap between USB-A and USB-C to connect older devices to your new USB-C laptop and even takes SD & microSD cards too
  • Super Speed Data Transfer: The 3 USB 3.0 ports support data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps. Micro SD and SD card slots compatible with SDSC, SDHC and SDXC cards, with a read speed up to 480 Mbps
  • Dual Protection: Improved circuitry provides comprehensive EMI (electromagnetic interference) and ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection for more reliable performance

