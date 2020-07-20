A screened porch adorns Coleman’s 4-Person Cabin Tent: $170 ($55 off, New low)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Cabin 4-Person Camping Tent for $169.95 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $19. Not only will four people be able to sleep inside this Coleman tent, campers are bound to enjoy 35% more space thanks to its screened porch. It’s said to sport a strong and sturdy frame that’s capable of withstanding wind speeds of up to 35MPH. Yet another perk includes a high ceiling that makes it easy to stand upright and easily move around. Panoramic windows let in quite a bit of light and vents along the ground offer better airflow. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit larger? If so, you’ll likely be pleased to find out that the 6-person equivalent of the tent above is also $55 off right now. We spotted this deal a couple days back, and it happens to still be live. This is a great upgrade for anyone that wants a more spacious form-factor.

For those of you on the hunt for a new and exciting outdoor activity, be sure to swing by the discount we found on Razor’s Electric Crazy Cart XL. It can currently be had for $100 off, allowing you to scoop one up at $549. The company touts this as its “Ultimate Drifting Machine” with 14MPH speeds and a patented drift system that lets drivers easily control spins, cornering, and more.

Coleman Cabin 4-Person Camping Tent features:

SCREENED PORCH: Adds 35% more space than comparable 4-person dome tents; enjoy bug-free lounging and extra storage space

STAY DRY: Detachable rainfly as well as a tub-like floor with welded corners and inverted seams help keep water from getting in; Strong frame withstands winds up to 35mph

ROOM TO STAND: Vertical walls and a high ceiling allow campers to stand upright and easily move around

